Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 37,340

According to the ministry, as many as 37,347 people have been killed, including 10 in the past 24 hours alone.

As many as 73 more civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 85,372, TASS reported.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR