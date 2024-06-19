Nuseirat refugee camp comes under fresh Israeli attack

Al Jazeera Arabic reported intense Israeli artillery shelling, smoke rounds, and drone attacks on residential houses northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Movement of Israeli military vehicles has also been reported north of the camp in what appears to be a coordinated mobilization to coincide with the bombardment.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

