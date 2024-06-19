UN says people in Rafah continue to be displaced

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, says that people continue to be displaced amid active fighting and bombardment,” Farhan Haq told reporters.

“Currently, … UNRWA estimates that 65,000 people remain in Rafah."

"This is in stark contrast to six weeks ago we when Rafah hosted 1.4 million displaced people before the Israeli evacuation orders and military operation,” Al Jazeera quoted the UN official as saying.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

