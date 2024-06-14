“Hell with no return” awaits Israel if it attacks Lebanon

The Iranian acting foreign minister made the remarks during a press conference alongside Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday as fighting on Lebanon’s border with the occupied territories is threatening to erupt into a full-scale war.

“Lebanon will be hell with no return for the Zionists, and if they are wise, they will not try Lebanon again,” Bagheri Kani said, according to Press TV.

Israel’s “unbelievable defeats” began in Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, he added, referring to the two wars in which fighters of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement the Israeli military.

The top Iranian diplomat said the balance of power has changed since October 7, when the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group carried out a surprise operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against Palestinians.

“The Zionists want to return conditions to those before October 7 by killing the people of Gaza, but to no avail,” he said.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after latter launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas operation.

The attacks intensified on Tuesday after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an strike on the southern Lebanese town of Jwaya.

Member of Knesset Benny Gantz said in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News on Thursday that "Lebanon should burn", if Hezbollah does not stop attacking Israel.

Gantz resigned from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Sunday citing, among other reasons, the absence of a post-war plan for Gaza.

Gantz said that despite his resignation from the coalition, his party will back the regime on action against Lebanon, Haaretz reported.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its brutal Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 37,232 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 85,037 others.

MNA