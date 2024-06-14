Iran drop two places in FIFA Women’s World Ranking

Iran's women's national team dropped two spots in the latest FIFA rankings and landed in the 62nd place with 1398 points in the world, which is 14.45 points fewer than their points in the previous ranking.

Spain continued to maintain top spot in the latest Rankings with France overtaking England to second spot.

A total of 154 matches were played in this cycle including the qualifiers for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifiers.

The most striking progress in terms of ranking places was achieved by North Macedonia (123rd, up 12), in the wake of its solid wins over Latvia and Moldova.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Aug. 16.

MNA