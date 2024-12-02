  1. Sports
Iran loses to Jordan in friendly match

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s women’s football team lost to Jordan 2-1 in a friendly match held at the Petra Stadium in Madinat Al Hussein, Jordan on Sunday.

Enas Al-Jamaeen was on target for Jordan in the 54th minute and Lana Feras scored the team’s second goal in the added time.

Afsaneh Chatrenoor scored Iran’s goal.

Iran and Jordan had played out a goalless draw on Thursday.

