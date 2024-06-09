  1. World
US, UK conduct new aggression on Yemen's al-Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Yemeni media sources announced the new attack of the US and UK coalition on Yemen's al-Hudaydah.

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out a fresh set of attacks that targeted the areas of Al-Jabanah in the west of Hudaydah.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

