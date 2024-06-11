Yemen uncovers large Israeli-US spy network

The Yemeni Security Officials revealed that the network had been active within various institutions in Yemen since 2015, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The head of the Security and Intelligence Service, Major General Abdul Hakim Hashem Al-Khaiwani, said in a televised statement, “The exposed network collected important information in various fields and carried out direct espionage technical operations on behalf of the enemy’s intelligence services to obtain confidential, sovereign information.”

The security apparatus reported that the network gathered critical information across multiple sectors and relayed it to hostile intelligence services.

The agency said that the data collection influenced decision-makers, infiltrated state agencies, and recruited officials within the Yemeni government.

The spy network was said to have aimed to destabilize Yemen's economy through information gathering and sabotage. The network is also blamed for damaging the agricultural sector by increasing pest infestations to boost agricultural imports, thus increasing Yemen's dependence on foreign parties

The network reportedly targeted Yemen's public health by spreading diseases and "undermined the education system by promoting moral corruption."

Additionally, the espionage network provided military intelligence to American and Israeli agencies to weaken the Yemeni army and diminish its capabilities, the agency added.

The Yemeni security forces underlined that the network supported the aggression against Yemen by supplying adversaries with military information, thereby hampering Yemen's military development over the past years.

Sanaa said more details about the network and its operations would be disclosed in the coming days.

