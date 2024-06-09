Iran’s nuclear program corresponds to IAEA requirements

Iran is pursuing its nuclear program in accordance with requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Islamic Republic’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told CNN Türk.

"Iran is running its nuclear program in compliance with requirements of the IAEA, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its own national programs," he said.

"Iran’s nuclear program and activities are absolutely legal and are supervised by the IAEA," the acting minister added.

In a televised speech in May, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that having access to nuclear energy is the inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran uses nuclear energy for the sake of improving the livelihood of the people.

He further stressed that the IAEA supervises Iran's nuclear industry and has officially announced 15 times that the nuclear industry in Iran is peaceful.

Iran's adherence to the peaceful use of nuclear industry is not because of the prohibition of countries that have nuclear bombs themselves, but it is based on our belief, Raeisi further noted.

MP/PR