Iran acting FM departs for Russia to attend BRICS meeting

Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has traveled to Nizhny Novgorod city of Russia to participate in the Meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday, 10-11 June.

Bagheri Kani is slated to deliver a speech during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

The meeting will have two sessions. The first session will focus on cooperation within BRICS, as well as international and regional issues, while the second session will discuss collaboration formulas with partner countries, foreign media reported.

In addition to the speech, will hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the participating countries to explore ways to enhance relations and cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024, is expected to outline the outcomes of the discussions at the conclusion of the summit on June 11.

During this period, Moscow has prioritized issues in three sectors: politics and security, economy and finance, plus cultural and humanitarian relations.

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS; namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

