EU troika most non-compliant parties to JCPOA

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Saturday, Asghar Zarei discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' anti-Iran political resolution.

Zarei expressed disappointment with the IAEA Board of Governors' approval of an anti-Iran resolution proposed by Britain, France, and Germany, which he described as immoral because it went against Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

He also criticized the European troika for their non-compliance with the JCPOA and their failure to fulfill commitments.

Zarei emphasized that Iran had gradually reduced some of its JCPOA commitments due to the Western parties' non-commitment and had made progress in developing peaceful nuclear programs and technologies within the IAEA's safeguards.

He highlighted Iran's transparency in reporting its peaceful nuclear activities to the IAEA and criticized European countries for carrying out misinformation campaigns to pressure Iran.

Earlier on June 5, 2024, the resolution proposed by Britain, France, and Germany, against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was approved by the IAEA’s Board of Governors, with 20 votes in favor, 2 votes against, and 12 abstentions. It asks Tehran to take "necessary and urgent measures" to resolve the alleged safeguard issues.

