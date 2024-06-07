The new package may include munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), along with missiles for the HAWK air defense system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, 155mm Howitzers, armored vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, demolition materials and a wide range of other spare parts and equipment, according to TASS.

In late April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills approved by the US Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, the Israeli regime and Taiwan. The package was worth 95 billion dollars. It includes 61 billion dollars for Kyiv.

Immediately after the head of state signed these bills, the Pentagon announced that it would send Ukraine arms and equipment worth one billion dollars. Washington then allocated the next batch of weapons worth 400 million dollars to Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that sending more weapons to Ukraine will not bring a change in the situation on the front, but will merely drag out the conflict.

