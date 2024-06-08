Biden, Macron meetings to focus on Ukraine, Gaza

President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit Saturday as the two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions, AP reported.

Biden and Macron attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and met separately the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris. The leaders both used those engagements used to underscore the urgent need to support Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

But Macron and Biden have often chafed at the pace of support for Ukraine, especially as the United States, by far the largest contributor to Kyiv’s defense, was forced to pause aid shipments for months while congressional Republicans held up an assistance package.

Biden hosted Macron in December 2022 at the White House for the first state visit of his presidency as the COVID-19 pandemic receded.

Jill Biden flew back to Paris aboard a US government plane after spending Friday in Delaware to support their son, Hunter Biden, who is standing trial on federal gun charges.

Biden has expressed concern about escalating the war with Russia or provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin to broaden the war beyond Ukraine's borders. The war in Gaza will also be on the agenda during the bilateral meeting, the Washington Post has reported.

