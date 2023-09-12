Iran, Turkey need to expand legal, judiciary cooperation

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kırlangıç on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi expressed readiness for strengthening interactions and expanding legal-judicial relations and cooperation with Turkey, adding that the expansion of judicial cooperation not only can enhance the overall bilateral ties, but also will be of great help to the citizens of the two countries.

Referring to the judicial cooperation agreement between Iran and Turkey he said that one of the main parts of this agreement is the transfer of convicts between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the fight against terrorism, organized crime, Islamophobia, and support for the people of Palestine emphasizing that Iran and Turkey have extensive and positive cooperation in these areas within international bodies.

Hicabi Kırlangıç , for his part, referred to the friendly and significant relations between the two countries and the various shared aspects of neighborhood, Islamic values, and culture.

He also stated that following negotiations between officials of the two countries, the necessary ground has been laid for the extradition of 40 Iranian prisoners in Turkey to return home.

