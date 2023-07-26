Iran slams silence of intl. community on Khash terror attack

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a letter addressed to Volker Türk the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Referring to the terrorist attack in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan on July 23 during which four traffic police officers were martyred, Gaharibabadi stressed that the attack was carried out as a result of the enemy's helplessness and failure in creating chaos and unrest in Iran.

Stating that punishing the perpetrators of the attack is on Iran's agenda as a priority, Gharibabadi added that Iran's capability in the fight against terrorism does not mean that international communities have no duty to confront this heinous and anti-human rights phenomenon.

According to Gharibabadi, the prime suspect for such terrorist crimes is the silence of international organizations and Western countries and their double standards as well as their pursuance of good and bad cop policy.

"Governments that sometimes grant immunity to terrorists and turn their countries into a safe haven for them are undoubtedly ones to blame for the spread of terrorism in the world and that they have to be held to account for these crimes," he lamented.

International human rights organizations should focus on this sinister phenomenon and implement effective preventive and countermeasures to combat it, he added.

Gharibabadi urged Volker Türk to issue a statement condemning this terrorist attack as well as to emphasize the cooperation of countries in exercising justice against terrorists.

SKH/IRN85181790