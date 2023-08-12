Iran files lawsuit to prosecute over 100 MKO terrorists

Gharibabadi stated that the members of the MKO are freely traveling around in some Western countries despite having murdered numerous innocent Iranian nationals.

“In parallel with the legal, judicial and political pressures that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exerted on some countries housing MKO members, those states have also independently come to the conclusion that the MKO is really a terrorist group. They are placing limitations on them, and we welcome the restrictive measures against the MKO terrorists,” Gharibabadi added.

He noted that Iran is not satisfied with the current level of actions against the MKO, adding that their host countries must either expel or prosecute them.

He pointed out that a lawsuit has been filed against the terrorist group and 107 of its senior members, adding that the lawsuit has been sent to the court.

A special branch has also been formed to deal with the matter, and the defendants have been notified via email, he said.



He announced that the court will soon start its work in accordance with the provisions of the criminal procedure,”

Gharibabadi reiterated that the Islamic Republic is determined to employ all available tools to counter terrorists, especially the MKO terrorist group.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

On June 20, Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, near Tirana due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp. More than a week later, the police entered the camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp to control all vehicles leaving the site.

SD/5859193