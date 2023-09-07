Albania should hand over MKO members to Iran: Gharibabadi

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an interview with the Tehran-based Al-Alam News Network.

Stating that Iran is one of the few countries that has been and is the target of terrorist attacks, Gharibabadi said after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, terrorist groups were created with the support of the West and the United States and assassinated more than 17,000 innocent people.

Stressing that the MKO terrorist group, like other terrorist groups, is mainly based in some western countries and enjoys their support, he added that the westerners use these groups as a tool to achieve their foreign policy goals.

MKO not only lacks people's support within the country but is also widely despised, he said adding that it is natural for them to be held accountable for their actions.

We are fundamentally opposed to terrorism and will use different capacities such as legal and judicial and political potentials in order not to allow these groups to pose a problem to the country's security and peace with their actions, he said.

According to Gharibabadi, the trail of the MKO members crimes should be held publicly because it is necessary for both domestic and international public opinion to know about the terrorist crimes committed by MKO and become familiar with the savage and terrorist nature of the group.

We welcome the recent position adopted by the Albanian government regarding the MKO, he said, adding that some other European countries have also come to believe that the group is in terrorist nature and is a threat to the security and tranquility of European society.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi referred to the request for indictment of the suspects involved in the assassination and martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani and added that the court sessions for that case are expected to begin within the next two to three months.

