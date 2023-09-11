Spanish midfielder Nano joins Iran Nassaji FC

The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder has joined the Ghaemshahr based club on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Nono began his playing career in his homeland club Betis B in 2011 and has also played in Spanish teams Betis and Elche.

Nono has most recently played for Saudi Arabian football team Damac.

Nassaji, headed by Mehdi Rahmati, are drawn along with India’s Mumbai City, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan’s Navbahor Namangan in Group D of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

