Iran condoles Libya over deadly storms

Nasser Kan'ani expressed his condolences to the Libyan people and government over the loss of lives and the disappearance of a large number of citizens in the north African country after the recent storms and flash floods.

The Iranian spokesman expressed his sympathy with the people and government of Libya, especially the families of the victims of the natural disaster and prayed for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and for a speedy recovery for the injured.

A powerful storm and heavy floods have killed 150 people in the eastern Libyan city of Derna over the last two days and the death toll is expected to rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi said on Monday.

