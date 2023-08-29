Tehran condoles Tajikistan over deadly flooding, landslide

Expressing his sympathy for the families of the victims of this tragic natural disaster, Nasser Kan'ani prayed to the Almighty God for the recovery and health of the injured.

Heavy rainfall on 27 August 2023 caused severe flooding and landslides across wide areas of Tajikistan, the country’s emergency authorities reported.

The Emergency Situations Committee in Tajikistan said flooding, landslides and mudslides occurred in the districts of Dushanbe, Vahdat, Hisor, Rudaki, Varzob, Devashtich, Rasht, Sangvor and Tajikabad. Numerous roads have been blocked and residential buildings damaged across affected areas.

Eleven people lost their lives in Vahdat, where around 15 vehicles were buried under a mudslide and flood debris. Two people survived and were rescued. Flooding has affected several rural communities in the district and at least 100 farmsteads have been evacuated, the Emergency Situations Committee said. Roads and 5 bridges were also damaged, hindering access to affected communities.

Two people also lost their lives in a similar situation in the village of Rohati in the Rudaki District, where mudslides and floods dragged or buried multiple vehicles.

