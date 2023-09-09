  1. Politics
Iran expresses sympathy with Morocco over deadly quake

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani expressed sympathy with Morocco over the deadly earthquake.

Kan'ani extended a condolence message on Saturday to the Moroccan government and people over the earthquake which led to the killing and injuring of hundreds of people.

He also sympathized with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 632 people have been killed and 329 people injured following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco. 

Many of the fatalities are said to be in hard-to-reach areas south of Marrakech.

The earthquake struck late on Friday - damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into the streets.

