Iran condoles Russia over deadly explosion at gas station

On Tuesday, Nasser Kan'ani expressed his condolences to the government and the people of Russia over the death and injury of a number of their citizens in the tragic accident of a fuel station explosion in the city of Makhachkala.

While expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Kan'ani prayed to God for the health and recovery of the injured.

Thirty-five people were killed and 102 were injured as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, Russia, early Tuesday.

