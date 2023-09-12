Iran FM sympathizes with Libya over deadly storm

Expressing regret for the death and injury of thousands of people in Libya following the storm and flood, the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he personally, on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, offers condolences to the government and people of Libya.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid to the victims, according to him.

Authorities in eastern Libya said at least 2,000 people were killed and thousands more were missing after a massive flood ripped through the city of Derna following a heavy storm and rain.

MP/TSN2955173