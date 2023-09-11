Raeisi stresses need for building sports complexes in Tehran

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a ceremony attended by Iranian medalists at the Iran International Conference Center in the north of Tehran on Monday.

He praised the sportspeople for their achievements in international competitions, stressing that the sports achievements have been made despite all the ill-wishing attempts by the hostile power against the Islamic Establishment.

He urged the sports officials to treat para-athletes and sportspeople with impairments as ordinary sportspeople, stressing the need to provide the same facilities and government assistance for the para-sportspeople.

Saying that nearly 2,000 un-completed sports projects have been completed in the last two years, the President stressed that the rest of these projects should also be completed in the coming years.

He further highlighted the necessity of building a sports complex in Tehran for hosting international sports events.

