  1. Sports
Sep 10, 2023, 11:45 AM

Raeisi felicitates winning Asian title by Iranian athletes

Raeisi felicitates winning Asian title by Iranian athletes

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message on Sunday offered his congratulations to the Iranian nation on the winning Asian title by Iranian taekwondo fighters in the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships held in Beirut, Lebanon.

The success of Iranian taekwondo fighters at the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships once again demonstrated the abilities of the worthy people of this country, Raeisi said in his congratulatory message.

The Iranian female and male taekwondo fighters have ranked first and second in the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships on September 6-8.

Mahboobeh Mohammadnejad, the head coach of Iran’s girls’ team, was selected as the best coach in Asia. Mohammad Taherinasab was also selected as the best referee.

AMK/5882532

News Code 205847

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News