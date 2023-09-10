Raeisi felicitates winning Asian title by Iranian athletes

The success of Iranian taekwondo fighters at the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships once again demonstrated the abilities of the worthy people of this country, Raeisi said in his congratulatory message.

The Iranian female and male taekwondo fighters have ranked first and second in the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships on September 6-8.

Mahboobeh Mohammadnejad, the head coach of Iran’s girls’ team, was selected as the best coach in Asia. Mohammad Taherinasab was also selected as the best referee.

