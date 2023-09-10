  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 10, 2023, 2:50 PM

Soldier killed in military clash in Pakistan

Soldier killed in military clash in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The incident happened when the security forces conducted an operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of the province, Xinhua reported citing the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Saturday.

The ISPR statement said a sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The Pakistani military said the security forces of the country are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the soldiers further strengthen the nation's resolve.

AMK/PR

News Code 205843

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News