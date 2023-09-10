Soldier killed in military clash in Pakistan

The incident happened when the security forces conducted an operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of the province, Xinhua reported citing the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Saturday.

The ISPR statement said a sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The Pakistani military said the security forces of the country are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the soldiers further strengthen the nation's resolve.

AMK/PR