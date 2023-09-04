3 killed in Pakistan Navy helicopter crash

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, Dawn reported.

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault,” the spokesperson said. “As a result of the accident, two officers and one soldier of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she prayed for the martyred personnel.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also expressed grief over the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“The sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of the country and nation will always be remembered,” he said.

SKH/PR