Iran announces readiness to assist quake victims in Morocco

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a post on his X account in reference to the massive earthquake in Morocco on Saturday, writing in both Arabic and Farsi languages that, "In these difficult moments, I would like to remember the victims of the earthquake in Morocco, and I ask God for forgiveness and mercy for the dead and recovery and health for the injured."

The top Iranian diplomat added, "I offer my condolences to the Muslim nation and government of Morocco, especially to my counterpart Mr. Nasser Bourita, and I repeat the announcement of the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to provide aid."

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that Iran is ready to dispatch relief and rescue teams to Morocco after the recent deadly quake in that country.

The death toll from the deadly earthquake in Morroco has surpassed 1,000 people, according to figures by the Moraccoan authorities.

KI/5882356