Morocco earthquake death toll rises above 2,000

The interior ministry says more than 1,400 have serious injuries, and the heaviest casualties are in provinces just south of Marrakesh, according to BBC.

King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning and ordered shelter, food, and other help for survivors.

Many people are spending a second night out in the open.

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit Marrakesh and many towns on Friday night. In remote mountain areas, entire villages are reported to have been flattened.

The epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh - a city with world heritage status that is popular with tourists.

But the tremors were also felt in the capital Rabat, some 350km away, as well as Casablanca, Agadir, and Essaouira.

The interior ministry says Al Haouz province has the highest death toll, followed by Taroudant province. There are far fewer deaths in Marrakesh, though the Unesco-protected old city has suffered considerable damage.

It is believed that many simple mud brick, stone, and timber homes in mountain villages will have collapsed, but the scale of devastation in remote areas will take some time to assess.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that Iran is ready to dispatch relief and rescue teams to Morocco after the recent deadly quake in that country.

The Iranian foreign minister declared the readiness of the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide relief and rescue assistance to the victims of the deadly earthquake in Morocco.

The top Iranian diplomat added, "I offer my condolences to the Muslim nation and government of Morocco, especially to my counterpart Mr. Nasser Bourita, and I repeat the announcement of the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to provide aid."

RHM/PR