Sep 10, 2023, 11:15 PM

Parl. speaker Ghalibaf:

Iranian Red Crescent ready to send aid to Morocco

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – In a message to the President of the House of Representatives of Morocco, the Iranian Parliament Speaker announced the Iranian Red Crescent Society's readiness to send aid teams to the Arab country amid the deadly earthquake.

In his message to Rachid Talbi Alami, Mohammad Bagher Ghlaibaf expressed condolences to the people, lawmakers and government of Morocco on the deadly earthquake. 

The Iranian speaker further wished speedy recovery for the injured, forgiveness for the dead, and for the survivors and all those who have lost loved ones patience. 

Ghalibaf said that the Iranian parliament, the government and the people are ready to stand alongside Morroco, adding that the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to send relief and paramedical teams and carry out humanitarian activities to the quake victims.

According to the latest figures, the death toll from the Saturday 6.8 magnitude quake in Morroco has risen to 2,100.

KI

News Code 205894
Kamal Iranidoost

