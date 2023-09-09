Iran Red Crescent Society ready to assist Morocco

In a message on Saturday, Pir Hossein Kolivand offered condolences to the nation of Morocco over the huge earthquake.

The IRCS of the Islamic Republic of Iran voices its readiness to send relief and treatment teams to assist humanitarian operations in Morocco, the message reads.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck central Morocco, killing at least 1,000 people, and causing damage in several areas, BBC said.

The epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck at 23:11 local time, followed by a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later.

