Shadow of slavery in Canada's past hangs over current policy

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani made the remark on Friday in reaction to a statement issued on Wednesday by Tomoya Obokata, the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur, on the global scourge of modern slavery at the end of his 14-day visit.

In his statement, the UN expert said Canada’s temporary foreign worker programs are a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery.

Obokata urged the government to do more to protect workers and offer a clear pathway to permanent residency for all migrants. The UN official said he is "deeply disturbed" by the accounts of exploitation and abuse shared with him by migrant workers.

Obokata also expressed grave concern about the number of Indigenous women and girls who go missing or are murdered, often as a result of being trafficked for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

The recent damning statement by the UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery was worrisome and exposes the true nature of the discriminatory human rights policies the Canadian government pursues, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Kan'ani placed a premium on observing the dignity of Indigenous Peoples and migrant workers in Canada. He also called on human rights bodies to seriously heed the issue.

Back in April, the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability (CFOJA) said the number of women or girls killed in Canada has drastically increased during the past five years.

According to the report, in the interval between 2018 and 2022, 850 women and girls have been killed in the North American country, which amounts to one woman or girl every 48 hours.

MNA/PR