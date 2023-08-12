Canada to reportedly host MKO terrorists' headquarters

An informed security source told Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency that the decision was made by the heads of the terrorist group following the serious determination of the Albanian government and its special anti-terrorism court to restrict this terrorist group due to the documents discovered in Ashraf 3 headquarters.

According to the report, after failing to obtain the consent of the French government to accept part of the group's elements, the MKO activated its lobbies in the Canadian government.

Based on the agreement reached, in the first step, the elements of the MKO with Canadian residence or temporary passport will be transferred from Albania to this country.

It is said that the terrorist group has taken the decision based on the similarity of their current situation in Albania with the conditions when they were in Iraq.

Earlier today, Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights said that the Islamic Republic has filed a lawsuit against the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) and 107 of its members.

“In parallel with the legal, judicial and political pressures that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exerted on some countries housing MKO members, those states have also independently come to the conclusion that the MKO is really a terrorist group. They are placing limitations on them, and we welcome the restrictive measures against the MKO terrorists,” Gharibabadi added.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

On June 20, Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, near Tirana due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp. More than a week later, the police entered the camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp to control all vehicles leaving the site.

MNA/2939294