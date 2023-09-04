  1. World
Canada’s Ottawa shooting leaves 8 dead, injured

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – A shooting at an Ottawa wedding on Saturday night left two men dead and six more injured, Police said.

Ottawa police said they had not yet apprehended a suspect but sped to the scene near the airport after reports of shots fired at about 10:21 p.m. Saturday night, according to a report published in The Globe and Mail.

Paramedics said they rushed the injured – including two men with fatal bullet wounds – to hospital after several people were shot in the parking lot outside the wedding reception

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. All investigative angles are being explored,” it said in a statement, adding there was no indication the killings were hate-motivated.

The killings are the 11th and 12th homicides in Ottawa so far this year.

