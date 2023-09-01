Iran's SCO membership shows efficiency in intl. management

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

Considering the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as an honor for the country, Ayatollah Sedighi stressed that today, Iran's membership in the BRICS group is also welcomed.

He went on to say that different countries around the world respect Iran and the Iranian president because they've seen that Iran is a powerful country that has an intelligent Leader.

Referring to the increase in Iran's global prestige, Ayatollah Sedighi hailed the efforts of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's foreign ministry officials in contributing to this issue.

He also thanked the Iranian officials for sparing no effort in facilitating the commute of Arbaeen pilgrims.

MP/FNA14020610000184