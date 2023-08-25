Arbaeen procession nightmare of arrogant powers

Referring to the beauty and unique features of the Arbaeen procession, the Tehran Friday prayer leader stated that the remarkable movement of millions of Muslims has become a nightmare of global arrogance.

Referring to the remarks of President Raeisi about the popular nature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, he noted that this spontaneous movement must be preserved.

Appreciating the measures taken in this regard he added that the authorities have taken appropriate steps and proper coordination in the border towns leading to Arbaeen procession.

He emphasized that it is necessary to observe peace and dignity on this trip and pay more attention to its spirituality and moral beauty.

The senior cleric referred to the achievements of the Iranian government in diplomacy, saying that strengthening relations with neighboring and regional countries and developing strategic relations with Asian and Eastern countries is one of the great steps taken by the government.

Referring to Iran's membership in BRICS, he said that this can cause the failure of the unilateralism of Western countries.

SD/5870106