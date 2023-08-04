Qur'an insulters actually burning themselves, Cleric says

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi said that the Zionists and evil beings who burn the Qur'an have no way to Qur'an at all and they are in fact self-immolating.

Saying that the desecration of the Qur'an is not a new phenomenon, he added that desecration of the Qur'an had been done in the US, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany previously, and recently it was repeated in Sweden.

Some ignorant people want to absolve the Western governments of this horrible crime, he said, adding that according to Imam Khomeini (RA), this is a colonial trend and the evil governments in the West consider the Qur'an as an obstacle to their looting.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Seddiqi pointed to the day of commemoration of holy shrine defenders and stated that the defenders of the shrine established security in Iran and the world, even for the creators of ISIL terrorists.

SKH/FNA14020513000107