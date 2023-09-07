West seeks to impose its own rules on other people: Syrian FM

Faisal Mekdad made the remarks before the 160th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo held on Wednesday.

Mekdad affirmed that Arab national security is interrelated and indivisible, and the challenges facing many Arab countries threaten Arab security as a whole, SANA reported.

“These challenges, including interference in countries’ domestic affairs, military attacks, foreign occupation of parts of their lands, the spread of terrorism, poverty, and a decline in development indicators, threaten Arab security as a whole and requires strengthening Arab action and joint efforts to put an end to them”

“The West, which today proposes the concept of a world based on rules, wants to impose its own on other peoples of the world, and it is aware that such rules contradict our morals and values” , he added.

Mekdad stated that our Arab region has always been vulnerable to the repercussions resulting from these trends, pointing out that this prompts us to reaffirm the need to strengthen joint Arab action in addressing the main issues that concern us and to agree to reform the Arab League and develop the work of its mechanisms through dialogue, transparency, mutual respect, and common interests.

Mekdad explained that the Jeddah Summit, with its important decisions, the Arab-Arab and Arab-regional détente that preceded it, and Syria’s continued exercise of its natural key role in its Arab surroundings, constituted an important turning point and the beginning of a new phase of joint Arab action and regional rapprochement for solidarity to serve the countries and peoples of the region.

The repeated Israeli regime attacks require mobilizing international support and pressure to put an end to them and their dangers to international peace and security and to the chances of achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region based on complete “Israeli” regime withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territory and from the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967, he concluded.

SKH/PR