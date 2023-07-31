Iranian, Syrian foreign ministers meet in Tehran

Mekdad, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday night, was officially greeted by his Iranian counterpart at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

This is Mekdad's 4th visit to Tehran since the current Iranian administration took office.

The Syrian foreign minister is heading a political and economic delegation on this trip. The Syrian delegation seeks to follow up on the agreements signed during President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to Damascus.

Heading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi visited Damascus earlier this year on May 3-4, 2023 for the first state visit by an Iranian president to Syria since 2011.

During his two-day visit to Damascus, President Raeisi held a meeting with the President of Syria and signed the comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria as well as 14 cooperation documents in the fields of commercial cooperation, oil and energy, technical and engineering, housing, transportation. and rail and air transportation, free economic zones and private sector, communications and technology, earthquake relief and humanitarian assistance, and facilitation of pilgrimage travels by the senior officials of the two countries.

