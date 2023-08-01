  1. Politics
Syrian ministers hold talks with Iranian President

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – A delegation consisting of Syrian ministers convened a meeting with President Raeisi on Tuesday.

The Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi hosted a group of Syrian ministers including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil as well as Communications and Technology Minister, Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib.

The agenda of this meeting is the follow-up on the agreements signed during President Raeisi's visit to Damascus.

Earlier on Monday Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. During this meeting, the Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Tehran's support for the territorial integrity of Syria.

