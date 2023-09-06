US to keep propping up Ukraine no matter what cost

Commenting on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may announce the allocation of additional financial aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv, the spokesman said, "We have repeatedly heard statements that they [Americans] intend to continue to help Kyiv as much as necessary. In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a de-facto state of war and wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for it."

"It will not be able to affect the course of the special military operation," Peskov pointed out, Sputnik reported.

Blinken arrived in Kyiv for an official visit earlier in the day, according to Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.

He is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The last time Blinken visited Kyiv was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

MNA/PR

