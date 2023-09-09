US likely to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

"They are coming," ABC News reported citing one official who had access to security assistance plans. The official noted that, as always, such plans are subject to change until officially announced.

A second official said the missiles are "on the table" and likely to be included in an upcoming security assistance package, adding that a final decision has not been made. According to the official, it could be months before Ukraine receives the missiles.

With a range of up to 190 miles, depending on the version, deploying ATACMS could allow Ukraine to reach targets nearly four times further away than the currently provided rockets for its US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270 multiple-launch rocket systems.

In July of 2022, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was "prepared to take risk," but implied that sending ATACMS could lead to direct conflict with Russia.

