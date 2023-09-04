Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats in Black Sea

In the early hours of September 4, aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four US-made Willard Sea Force speedboats carrying a Ukrainian landing force toward Cape Tarkhankut of the Crimean Peninsula, TASS quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance. The ministry said that this had allowed the naval air force on August 29-30 to foil an attempt by a Ukrainian special operations unit to land on the Crimean coast and carry out terrorist attacks.

MNA/PR