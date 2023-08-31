Iran lose to India at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball C'hips

Iran were overpowered by powerhouses Japan 3-0 on Wednesday and finished in third place in the pool, Tehran Times reported.

“As I’ve already said, we have participated in the competition with a rejuvenated team. Our players made so many mistakes but these kinds of tournaments will help them gain experience for the future,” Iran coach Fatemeh Rashidi said.

Teams are pitted against one another in the pool round-robin preliminaries, with only top two teams from each pool advancing to the Top 8.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

MNA