Sep 4, 2023, 5:48 PM

Iran beats Hong Kong at 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iran defeated Hong Kong at the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship underway in Thailand on Monday.

On their fourth match of the tournament on Monday, Iran defeated Hong Kong 3-2 (25–20, 19–25, 20- 25, 5–25,15–10). 

After suffering two defeats in the first stage of the competition against Japan and India, Iran failed to advance to the top eight teams in Asia. However, on Sunday the Iranian women managed to achieve their first victory against the Philippines.

The Iranian team has to compete against Mongolia to secure ninth to twelfth place.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

