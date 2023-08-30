Iran captain left out of natl. volleyball at 2022 Asian Games

He has not been invited following his poor performance in the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship, where Team Melli finished in second place after losing to Japan 3-0 in the final match last week.

Defending and consecutive two-time champions Iran are in Pool B with Nepal and Bahrain in the Asian Games.

Iran squad:

Mohammad Mousavi, Mohammad Valizadeh, Mehdi Jelveh, Mohammad Fallah, Javad Karimi, Mohammadtaher Vadi, Ali Ramezani, Bardia Saadat, Amin Esmaeilnejhad, Saber Kazemi, Meysam Salehi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh, Shahrooz Homayounfar Manesh, Mobin Nasiri, Mohammadreza Hazratpour and Arman Salehi

TM/TT