  1. Sports
Aug 30, 2023, 6:42 PM

Japan beats Iran at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball C'ships

Japan beats Iran at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball C'ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) –Japan overpowered Iran in Pool B of the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

Japanese female players defeated the Iranian women 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-22).

Team Melli are scheduled to play India on Thursday.

“I am satisfied with the ways my team played but we could have won the third set,” Iran coach Fatemeh Rashidi said.

“From now on, we just concentrate on the India match because we want to secure our place in the Top eight,” she added.

Teams are pitted against one another in the pool round-robin preliminaries, with only the top two teams from each pool advancing to the Top 8.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

 TM/TT

News Code 205411

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News