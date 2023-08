The Iranian female volleyball players were beaten by Thai team in a match ahead of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

The Thai squad could emerge victorious over the Iranian team 25-20, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 and 15-10.

The 22nd edition of the competition is to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

Iran will play Japan in the opening match. Team Melli will also meet India in Pool B a day after.

