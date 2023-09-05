Iran beats Mongolia at 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball C'ships

On its fifth match of the tournament on Tuesday, Iran defeated Mongolia 3-0 (25–18, 25–12, 25- 20).

After suffering two defeats in the first stage of the competition against Japan and India, Iran failed to advance to the top eight teams in Asia. However, the Iranian women managed to achieve three consecutive victories against the Philippines, Hong Kong and Mongolia.

The Iranian team has to face Chinese Taipei to secure the ninth place of the tournament.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

