Iran will play Japan, who beat Qatar 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-14, and 28-26) earlier in the day, in the final match on Saturday.

China will meet Qatar in the bronze medal match.

The competition is being held in Urmia, Iran.

Japan are the most decorated team with nine titles. South Korea and Iran have won the trophy four times each.

Japan are the best Asian team in the FIVB ranking sitting in the fifth place, while Iran are in the 10th place.

